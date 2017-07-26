Nu mai poate sofa pana in 3001

Pare ceva de deomeniul absurdului, dar este cat se poate de real. In cauza este un australian care avea pemisul expirat. De 34 de ani!

Leonard Davie si-a pierdut dreptul de a conduce pana in anul 3001. Practic, Davie isi va putea folosi permisul din nou abia cand va implini frumoasa varsta de… 1046 de ani. Se pare ca barbatul in varsta de 62 de ani a fost de oprit de politie si supus unui test de alcoolemie. Acesta l-a trecut, dar nu avea permisul la el. Politia a verificat si a vazut ca Davie avea un permis ce expirase in 1983. Verificari ulterioare au descoperit ca permisul barbatului fusese anulat in 1988 pana in decembrie 3001. Reporterii l-au intrebat cum a reusit sa primeasca o pedeapsa atat de mare, iar barbatul a spus ca nu a fost implicat in niciun accident, ci a acumulat puncte de penalizare. La polul opus se afla un barbat din Munchen care, satul de timpul petrecut in trafic, a gasit alta ruta pana la munca: inot, pe raul Isar, care traverseaza orasul. Astfel, in fiecare vara, Benjamin David inoata zilnic cate doi kilometri pana la munca. Uneori chiar dus si intors, adica 4 kilometri…